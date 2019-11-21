Torani adds a children’s line

Torani has launched a children’s wear line. The brand already offers men’s wear and women’s wear. The new children’s wear line features handwoven Chanderi and hand-painted chintz on mulmul sourced from Telangana. The line includes kurtas and lehengas with the same rich floral prints as its women’s wear offerings but with easy-to-wear details such as elasticated waistbands. The range for children has the signature delicacy and whimsy of the parent line Torani. The clothing is mostly adaptable and can transition from occasion wear to casual luxury for children of all age groups.

Torani was launched in 2018 and retails from its dedicated e-commerce store. The brand is inspired by Indian mythology and its current men’s and women’s wear collection is titled Chatt. Torani aims at bringing tradition and culture to the forefront in a nuanced and subtle manner. The idea is to create classics that last way beyond a season, and evoke a personal love affair with the garment. The label works with and revives timeless Indian textiles and embroidery traditions. Heritage weaves and chintz (hand-painted by kalamkari artists, then digitised and printed on fabric) are its USP. High-waisted trousers take off from vintage Japanese patloons, with the thread becoming the belt.