Townhouse opening first international salon

British luxury nail bar Townhouse, which has 40 locations across the UK, ranging from Harrods in Knightsbridge and Chelsea in London to Manchester and Leeds, is opening its first international salon in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in the US.

Townhouse was founded by nail lover Juanita Huber-Millet in 2018 to revolutionise the nail salon industry by offering beauty hotspots that were up to the same quality and reliability consumers expect at the coolest gyms, the best coffee bars and lifestyle hotels.

The beauty brand has become renowned for elevating and redefining the nail salon experience, offering luxury manicures, pedicures, gel nails and extensions, as well as specialising in stylish and on-trend nail art.

Townhouse Beverly Hills Credits: Townhouse

Following expansion across the UK, Townhouse’s first salon in the US is located just off Rodeo Drive on Santa Monica Blvd in Beverly Hills, steps away from Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin, and will have its grand opening on May 23.

In a statement, the beauty salon said the opening is a stepping stone for the company and is planning “further destinations” in 2024 across other high-profile California locations and beyond.

This includes the opening of two more LA-based salons within the immediate future and ambitious plans to expand to more than 40 locations across the US within the next 18 months, including Miami and New York, as it looks to become the “go-to destination for luxury nails in the US”.

Townhouse Beverly Hills Credits: Townhouse

Commenting on the opening, Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of Townhouse, said: “I'm absolutely thrilled about the opening of Townhouse Beverly Hills! It's an exhilarating moment for us, marking the beginning of a new chapter in our journey.

“This milestone signifies our commitment to bringing the essence of Townhouse to the heart of Beverly Hills, offering a sanctuary where luxury meets creativity. I'm eagerly looking forward to welcoming clients to experience the epitome of exquisite nail artistry in our stunning new location!”

Townhouse Beverly Hills Credits: Townhouse