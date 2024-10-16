Townhouse unveils collaboration with Kate Somerville

British luxury nail bar Townhouse, Europe’s fastest-growing beauty services brand with more than 40 locations in the UK and US, has unveiled a collaboration with skincare brand Kate Somerville.

The collaboration will see the nail salon offering two limited-edition treatments that combine Townhouse’s signature nail artistry with Kate Somerville’s innovative skincare until November 18.

This includes the Townhouse x Kate Somerville gel manicure, featuring nail shaping, cuticle care, buffing, and the choice of gel polish, all paired with Kate Somerville’s Goat Milk Body Lotion, designed to hydrate and soothe dry or sensitive skin.

In addition, customers can also add an exclusive nail art design featuring a chic white French tip and an accent nail with Kate Somerville’s signature purple winky face.

Townhouse x Kate Somerville collaboration Credits: Townhouse

To celebrate the collaboration, each customer who books the Townhouse x Kate Somerville treatment will receive a Kate Somerville skincare gift set with mini versions of the brand’s most-loved products, such as the Goat Milk Moisturising Cream, ExfoliKate Cleanser, and DeliKate Serum.

Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and chief creative officer at Townhouse, said in a statement: “This collaboration marks an exciting moment for Townhouse. Since launching our Beverly Hills location in May this year, we’ve been eager to offer something truly exclusive to our US customers, and this collaboration is the perfect way to do that.

“Townhouse has always been about pushing the boundaries and innovating the nail care sector, and combining our signature nail artistry with Kate’s exceptional skincare creates a one-of-a-kind experience. We can’t wait for our customers to indulge in this luxurious limited-edition treatment.”