Trave Denim and Vince pair together for minimal denim collab

Vince just announced a new collaboration. The minimalist brand has partnered with denim label Trave Denim recently for a fresh collection.

A post shared by TRAVE (@travedenim) on Apr 21, 2018 at 3:09pm PDT

The two have come together for a capsule collection including only denim pieces. The Los Angeles denim label teamed up with Vince in order to create premium jeans that will be sold at Vince locations. The jeans include various fits such as cropped straight jeans, flares, and more. As reported by Milled.com, the four unique fits include The Irina, slim and cropped vintage jeans; The Colette, cropped flared jeans; The Estelle, a wide-leg pair; and The Constance, a ripped-jean pair with frayed edges. The jeans retail in price from 259 to 288 dollars, according to WWD.

Based in Los Angeles, the luxury brand has been known for its effortless, refined pieces. In partnering with a denim brand, the label has brought its sophistication and classic pieces mixed in with premium denim quality. Helmed by I.J. Kim, Trave Denim has transformed into a denim label known for ten key styles. As both brands emphasis a quality, minimal wardrobe; the collaboration seems to infuse the chic aesthetic of both labels with this jean collab.

Photo Source: Instagram / Trave Denim