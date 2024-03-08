Trendstop Fall/Winter2024 Paris Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a look at the collection highlights from the Fall/Winter 2024 edition of Paris Fashion Week.

Designers explored classic feminine codes and the place of women’s fashion in a modern era ruled by digital platforms and global uncertainty. Traditional ready-to-wear pieces and heritage thematics were reworked, contemporized, and exaggerated in the extreme, to offer protection or escapism from both the physical and virtual worlds of today.

Balenciaga

Creative director Demna delivered a commentary on fashion in an age of constant digital consumption by delivering eBay packaged invites to is guests. The hand selected objects within expressed the DIY feel of the collection. Against AI generated screens of beaches, deserts, and snowy mountains, vintage-looking dresses, oversized suiting, cut up jersey underwear, and shrunken tracksuits played with layering and proportion. Graphics included he phrase “Keep Calm and Wear This Balenciaga Sweater.” Giant bags held a lifetime of possessions whilst dystopian eyewear and polyurethane and silicone masks provided a physical filter for the face.

Loewe

Also considering the effect of social media and constantly being ‘on,’ Jonathan Anderson looked to nature to inspire calm and inner peace. The bucolic paintings of American artist Albert York and 18th Century aristocrats inspired dress coats, dinner jackets and chintzy florals. Exaggerated forms, unexpected contemporary detailing, and utilitarian elements put a subtly futuristic spin on garments. Garden vegetable motifs referenced country house living whist parachute pants, military outerwear and sun-faded denims introduced a casual wearability to otherwise formal influences.

Acne Studios

Navigating the concept of femininity in a difficult world, Acne Studios’ Jonny Johansson blended couture constructions with rugged biker aesthetics. Armour-like leather dresses and industrial-looking coats, intermingled with oil coated and rust smeared contorted denim silhouettes, were softened by comfort tees and chunky knit hoodies. Set among furniture pieces made from discarded car tyres, ladylike furs, handbags, and gowns juxtaposed the label’s tough streetwear codes with and feminine sweetness.

