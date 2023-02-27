Tretorn collaborates with Draper James

Swedish footwear giant Tretorn is collaborating with California-based label Draper James for a second season.

The Reese Witherspoon-founded brand in a statement said "last year’s collaboration was so successful that we knew that our customer would be looking for more. Tretorn is one of Reese’s favorite athletic shoe brands and an iconic look in the athletic footwear space.”

Three new sneaker styles and colour variations in the new collection share the distinct design language from both brands, including gingham, chambray and pops of gold.

Tretorn, which was founded in 1891, is owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and distributed by the Vancouver headquartered Railtown Apparel Group.

Draper James was launched by actress Reese Witherspoon in 2015 and is inspired by America’s south, emphasizing Ms Witherspoon's southern roots and personal style.