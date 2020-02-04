Tretorn launches Sea Life Trust collaboration

Swedish outdoor heritage brand Tretorn are teaming up with charity Sea Life Trust for 2020 to launch a special collection to conserve the planet’s endangered sea life.

The Tretorn x Sea Life Trust collection is part of the brand’s spring/summer 2020 Eco Essentials, an initiative launched in 2016 that reinvents its classic jackets and footwear into fully sustainable products.

The collaboration is based on a shared mission by the two brands to protect the world’s oceans and features a range of rainproof parkas, retro-style sneakers and functional backpacks, which have been created from regenerated nylon fishing nets which would otherwise be polluting the seas.

Fredrik Ekström, creative director at Tretorn Europe, said in a statement: “With the partnership, we want to inspire people to be part of creating a better world and enjoy time spent outdoors.

“For every product sold in this partnership, we will donate 10 percent of the retail price to Sea Life Trust for support to their ghost net removal projects. We need to change how we interact with nature or nature will no longer interact with us.”

Tretorn highlights ocean waste with new sustainable collection

An estimated 650,000 tonnes of ghost nets enter the ocean every year, equivalent in weight to more than 50 thousand double-decker buses, which is more than one tonne every minute. Made from some of the best nylon materials in the world, fishing fleets discard nets every few years which are then left to become sea debris. The high-quality nylon decays slowly, drifting with the wind and currents for years as “ghost nets”, which are considered amongst the greatest killers in our oceans, destroying reefs and wiping out entire eco-systems. Approximately one million seabirds and one hundred thousand marine mammals and turtles die each year because of this.

The Tretorn x Sea Life Trust collection is made from 100 percent regenerated nylon from discarded fishing nets and other consumer ocean waste, turning what would otherwise be killing endangered animals and destroying the oceans into high quality, functional garments.

Highlights of the collection includes the Ocean Net Parka that is waterproof, breathable and free from PCF, while the Ocean Net Roll Top backpack has been created from Tretorn’s unique Ocean Net fabric, and the Ocean Net Nylite Sneaker has received a sustainable update from the 1967 tennis heritage style.

Andy Bool, head of Sea Life Trust, added: “We’re delighted that Tretorn is generously supporting the Sea Life Trust in our mission to protect the world’s oceans with the launch of the Sea Life Trust collection.

“It’s great to see practical solutions like this that are helping to protect marine wildlife from the threat of marine litter, and we applaud Tretorn’s commitment to making a positive difference.”

The Tretorn x Sea Life Trust is available now with prices starting at 70 pounds for the trainers to 320 pounds for the parka jacket.

Images: courtesy of Tretorn