Trotters London launches Peppa Pig collaboration

British, family-owned children's brand Trotters London has unveiled an exclusive collaboration with Hasbro’s children’s character Peppa Pig using Liberty Fabric.

The playful collection for Peppa Pig’s 20th birthday offers clothing styles for babies and girls, including dresses, tops, skirts, knitwear, and accessories, utilising brand-new Liberty Fabric designed exclusively for Trotters.

Trotters London x Peppa Pig Credits: Trotters London

Sophie Mirman, founder and creative director at Trotters London, said in a statement: "We're thrilled to bring together Trotters London and Peppa Pig, for this unique collaboration.

"This collection represents the perfect marriage of playful designs and timeless fashion, catering to children's comfort and style preferences while showcasing Liberty's heritage prints in a fresh and exciting way."

The range is available in Trotters' stores and its website, and at Liberty London, Selfridges Manchester Trafford and Harrods.

Trotters London x Peppa Pig Credits: Trotters London

Marianne James, vice president of EMEA and Asia, licensed consumer products at Hasbro, added: “For 20 years, Peppa Pig has been a lifelong friend to kids, encouraging them to confidently treat every first step as a new adventure.

“We’re so excited to work with Trotters London and create a bespoke Liberty Fabric for Peppa’s latest adventure in the world of fashion with an amazing collection that embodies everything Peppa stands for and what her fans love about her.”

Trotters London x Peppa Pig Credits: Trotters London