True Religion announces new kids’ sportswear licensees

US lifestyle and apparel brand True Religion has signed two new kids’ sportswear licensing deals with Star Ride Kids and Mad Engine Global LLC to grow its kidswear offering.

In a statement, True Religion said that Star Ride, a leading manufacturer of boys and girls fashion sportswear, distribution will include wholesale partners across the US and select LATAM countries, including Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

Mad Engine, a leading global apparel and accessories company that caters to all genders and sizes across a full range of licensed, private label, branded, and influencer/celebrity products, will distribute True Religion kids across Canada.

Michael Buckley, chief executive officer of True Religion, said: “Kids sportswear is an important category for us and we are very pleased to partner with two of the best kids’ resources in the business, Star Ride Kids and Mad Engine.

“As a global lifestyle brand, True Religion takes great pride in dressing every member of the family. We have been in the kids business for more than 10 years and look forward to continued success with Star Ride and Mad Engine.”

True Religion’s kids collection from Star Ride Kids and Mad Engine Global will be available in its own stores and e-commerce site for Back to School 2024. Product categories for boys will range from 0 – 16 years old and for girls 0 – 14 years old.

Collections will include sportswear, outerwear, sleepwear, and swimwear, with price points up to 80 US dollars.