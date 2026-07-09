True Religion launches eyewear with FGX International

Fashion and lifestyle brand True Religion has signed a licensing deal with FGX International, an EssilorLuxottica company, to launch a new collection of men’s and women’s sunglasses and eyewear.

As part of the partnership, FGX International will design, manufacture and distribute fashion sunglasses and eyewear inspired by True Religion’s “rich history of trendsetting design”.

The collection captures True Religion's statement logos and heritage style “through a contemporary reinterpretation of Y2K-inspired designs”. Highlights include tinted lenses and bold gold-and-crystal embellishments.

True Religion - Horseshoe Square Sunglasses Credits: True Religion

Kristen D’Arcy, chief marketing officer at True Religion, said in a statement: “We are proud to partner with FGX International and to leverage EssilorLuxottica’s extensive global retail network, which uniquely positions the brand within the eyewear category.

“Together, we look forward to creating collections that authentically reflect the brand DNA, strengthen consumer engagement, and support the continued global expansion of True Religion.”

The eyewear line is available now in True Religion stores and online at TrueReligion.com and Amazon.com, with broader distribution planned throughout 2026 across retailers in North America, and select Latin American and European countries.

True Religion - Dixie’s Goldline Gold Geometric Women's Sunglasses Credits: True Religion

Denna Singleton, senior vice president of global marketing and portfolio transformation at FGX International, added: “Collaborating with True Religion to introduce our eyewear partnership is an exciting milestone. True Religion is an iconic brand with deep cultural relevance, making it a natural partner for us.

“This collection brings together their bold, expressive identity with our longstanding expertise in delivering accessible, trend-forward eyewear to today’s consumers.”