True Religion unveils capsule collection with Playboy

Apparel and accessories brand True Religion has unveiled its first product collaboration with lifestyle brand Playboy for men and women.

The ‘True Religion x Playboy World Tour’ capsule collection features the instantly recognisable Playboy ‘Rabbit Head’ logo across a variety of styles, including T-shirts, hoodies, denim skirts, jeans, shorts, and joggers.

The collection launches in the US on November 2 and will be available at PacSun, Revolve, truereligion.com, and in select stores ahead of an international roll-out on December 1. There is also early access to the collection from November 1 through the True Religion app.

True Religion x Playboy World Tour capsule collection Credits: True Religion

Highlights include a ‘Good Bunny’ varsity jacket featuring an embroidered outline of the Playboy ‘Rabbit Head’ on the right front and a solid chenille ‘Rabbit Head’ silhouette atop the True Religion horseshoe logo on the back. True Religion’s distinctive Big T stitch has been used to embroider the ‘Rabbit Head’ silhouette on the front of hoodies and the pockets of jeans, joggers, and denim skirts.

Commenting on the collaboration, Michael Buckley, chief executive officer at True Religion, said in a statement: “This capsule collection was a terrific opportunity for our design team to have a lot of fun bringing the iconic Rabbit Head logo to life across many of True Religion’s key styles.

“Like True Religion, Playboy is also undergoing an incredible transformation and reinvention of its brand and we are thrilled to partner with them on this collaboration.”

True Religion x Playboy World Tour capsule collection Credits: True Religion

Allison Kopcha, chief business development officer and licensing at Playboy, added: “We’ve been big admirers of True Religion’s resurgence in the market and love how they have interpreted the Rabbit Head logo on so many terrific products.

“The True Religion partnership is a perfect example of how the right product allows new audiences to engage in Playboy’s core DNA.”

Retail prices range from 39 US dollars for tees to 199 US dollars for varsity jackets.

True Religion x Playboy World Tour capsule collection Credits: True Religion

True Religion x Playboy World Tour capsule collection Credits: True Religion

True Religion x Playboy World Tour capsule collection Credits: True Religion

True Religion x Playboy World Tour capsule collection Credits: True Religion