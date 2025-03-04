Trump's tariffs spark "Buy Canadian" movement

As geopolitical tensions flare and protectionist policies return to the global stage, Canadian fashion and beauty brands find themselves caught in the crosshairs of the latest US tariff increase. President Donald Trump's newly imposed 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods, a move that could have significant implications for cross-border trade between Canada and the US — a key market for many Canadian labels.

For emerging designers and independent beauty brands, the added costs could further strain already tight margins. Many Canadian brands rely on the US for both direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales and wholesale partnerships with American retailers. A 25 percent tariff would not only raise prices for American shoppers but could also force brands to rethink their supply chains, pricing strategies, and expansion plans.

Patriotic economic rebellion

Recent data from Abacus Data reveals a striking consumer response: 84 percent of Canadians are actively reconsidering their purchasing strategies, pivoting towards homegrown brands with unprecedented intensity. The economic backlash extends beyond mere product selection, with 34 percent cancelling US travel plans and 32 percent reconsidering American-owned streaming services.

The tariff landscape presents a nuanced challenge for Canadian fashion and beauty brands, particularly those navigating the delicate cross-border market dynamics. Emerging designers and independent brands find themselves at a critical point, where additional trade barriers could fundamentally alter their balance sheet.

A Toronto-based fashion consultant said: "Canadian brands already face higher production costs compared to many of their global competitors. This additional tariff could price some of them out of the US market entirely."

Strategic opportunities

The tariff presents a complex challenge for Canadian fashion and beauty enterprises, particularly those with nascent market positioning. Smaller brands face potential margin compression, while larger entities may demonstrate more structural flexibility.

Still, the current economic landscape offers an opportunity for Canadian brands to reframe domestic production not as a limitation, but as a distinctive value proposition. By emphasising transparency, craftsmanship, and ethical production, these brands can potentially transform a trade barrier into a market differentiation strategy.