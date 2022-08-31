U.S. Vogue to celebrate 130 year anniversary at New York Fashion Week

American Vogue will celebrate its 130th anniversary at New York fashion week next week.

The eponymous publication will host a live event called 'Vogue World: New York' on September 12th, with both a street fair and show.

While the elaborate details have remained under wraps, the event will be broadcast via live streaming and will have an editorial angle with selected autumn winter 2023 collections from brands featured in the show, including Balenciaga, Valentino, Gucci and Dior, in addition to American designers Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch. And then Bode, Brother Vellies, Conner Ives and others.

The event, which is open to both industry and public, will also see retailers such as Moda Operandi, Mytheresa, Net-a-porter, Nordstrom and Ssense sell limited edition items at various stands, many of which will be made especially for the anniversary.

In partnership with Snapchat the anniversary will be fully immersive via augmented reality, with special AR-created lenses, meaning viewerswill have the opportunity to try on the looks of the show virtually anywhere.

A portion of the proceeds of the event will be donated to the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund.