  • Home
  • News
  • Fashion
  • UGG launches Pride campaign with Lil Nas X

Fashion

Image: UGG x Lil Nas X

UGG launches Pride campaign with Lil Nas X

By Don-Alvin Adegeest

2 hours ago

UGG, the Australian sheepskin shoe company, has launched a Pride campaign with Lil Nas X. Think fluffy rainbow hued slippers and that is just the start.

Dressed in head to toe purple a la Prince, Lil Nas is seen lounging against a backdrop of balloons, glitter, flowers donning a sparkly crown, chunky gold jewellery, and the pièce de resistance: a pair of fluffy sliders in a rainbow hue.

Actress Hari Ness is also featured in the campaign, which sees the launch of a limited edition collection spanning rainbow-coloured hoodies, t-shirts, socks and even skirts. A donation of 25 dollars from the sale of every rainbow slide will be given to GLAAD, a US-based organisation founded as a protest against defamatory coverage of LGBT people.

PROUD at Prom

UGG, in a statement said: “For our fifth year, UGG and Pacific Pride Foundation have reimagined the age-old tradition with PROUD Prom – an inclusive event with local LGBTQIA+ and allied youth from Santa Barbara and the coastal communities of California. A celebration of identity and love, this year’s virtual prom included friends of the brand like Lil Nas X.

The UGG Pride collection is currently available in the brand’s online store.

Image: UGG x Lil Nas X