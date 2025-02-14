Ugg unveils SS25 collaboration with Ambush

Southern California-based footwear and lifestyle brand Ugg has unveiled a four-piece collection for spring/summer 2025 with creative director Yoon of Tokyo-based label Ambush.

The collaboration sees Yoon reimagining two timeless silhouettes, the Mary Jane and penny loafer, fusing Ugg’s comfort DNA with Ambush’s ultra-distinct bold and experimental aesthetic.

Commenting on the collaboration, Yoon, co-founder and creative director of Ambush, said in a statement: "I want the collaboration to bring comfort to the reality of everyday life. Personally? I love Mary Janes and loafers and wanted to create a more relaxed version of them with Ugg. These styles are versatile and can match many looks, from casual to dressy.”

Ugg x Ambush campaign Credits: Ugg/Ambush by Xavier Tera

For the Ugg Ambush Mary Jane, Yoon has covered the silhouette in sheepskin and finished with metal and leather details, including a heart-shaped buckle on the strap. The style is available in a playful candy pink hue and white.

The Ugg Ambush Loafer has been given a similar sheepskin makeover. The penny loafer-mule silhouette has been finished with sheepskin detailing on the upper and inner soles and is valuable in burgundy and black.

Ugg x Ambush campaign Credits: Ugg/Ambush by Xavier Tera

To bring the collection to life, the two brands have also collaborated on an immersive campaign, capturing the arc of a school talent show, from its practice, its little life moments, and the show featuring four misfit teens in the four-piece collection.

Ugg x Ambush will be available to shop on Ugg.com, Ambushdesign.com, in stores and at selected retailers from February 21.

Ugg x Ambush campaign Credits: Ugg/Ambush by Xavier Tera

Ugg x Ambush campaign Credits: Ugg/Ambush by Xavier Tera