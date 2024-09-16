Ugg x Collina Strada: first vegan Ugg boots

Southern California-based brand Ugg has collaborated with responsible New York label Collina Strada, and the result is a seven-piece collection of the first vegan Ugg boots.

While Ugg, known for their iconic sheepskin boots, is rather mum about the fact that it is their first collection of vegan boots, Collina Strada highlights the v-word on its website.

The Ugg x Collina Strada Ruffle Boot Tall. Upper made of 88% recycled polyester and 12% elastane. Plain weave organza, synthetic coating made from a 52% plant-based composition applied to a 100% recycled microfiber backer. Sugarcane EVA outsole. Credits: Ugg x Collina Strada

But being animal-friendly using sugarcane, Tencel and recycled polyester microfibre is not the only striking feature of the boots - the Ugg classics were also designed in Collina Strada’s stand-out prints by founder and creative director Hillary Taymour.

Thus, there are boots with floral prints and ruffles and even some thigh-high socks. “The bold offering celebrates the creative balance of femme and tough, and soft and loud,” states a press release. “Like Ugg, Collina Strada emphasises the importance of self-expression through fashion. Season after season, Collina Strada’s goal remains the same: to encourage self-reflection through clothing,” it continues.

Ugg x Collina Strada Ultra Mini Platform. The faux fur lining is 100% Tencel with a 100% recycled polyester backer. Credits: Ugg x Collina Strada

But not only fashionistas are happy with the collaboration; animal rights organisation PETA applauds the brand’s step: “Ugg’s new vegan boots are a step in the right direction that will help spare gentle sheep being pinned down and often cut and hit so that humans can steal the wool that belongs to them,” comments PETA’s executive vice president Tracy Reiman in a press release. “PETA is celebrating this victory for sheep and urging UGG to give wool the boot by making all its footwear animal-friendly,” adds Reiman.

Ugg x Collina Strada Ruffle Boot in dark blue floral print. Credits: Ugg x Collina Strada

PETA had been pressuring Ugg for years to make their iconic boots sheep-free and even bought shares of the company. In November of last year, the animal rights organisation initiated legal action against the footwear brand over “misleading” claims regarding the use of animal products in its shoes. It questioned in particular Ugg’s claim on its website that it never accepts hides “from animals who have been raised or slaughtered inhumanely”. Following PETA’s cease and desist order, Ugg then removed the ‘humane’ claims.

The Ugg x Collina Strada thigh-high socks are available in two colours: floral green (pictured) and black. Credits: Ugg x Collina Strada

The collection originally debuted at the Collina Strada FW 2024 runway show during New York Fashion Week in February 2024.

The Ugg x Collina Strada collection is available on the brands’ respective websites and at select retailers. Prices range from 45 British pounds (49.95 euros) for the socks to 180 pounds (229.95 euros/170 US dollars) for the Classic Mini and 230 pounds (297.95 euros/200 US dollars) for the tall Ruffle Boots.