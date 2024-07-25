Ukrainian Fashion Week to return to Kyiv

Ukrainian Fashion Week (UFW) will be returning to Kyiv for the first time since the Russian invasion. The fashion week will take place from September 1 to 4 and symbolises resilience, survival and hope, the organisers of the Ukrainian Fashion Association announced on Thursday. More than 50 Ukrainian brands, including Litkovska, Frolov, Bobkova, Paskal and Gasanova, will show their products on home soil at the 55th edition of the fashion week.

“Despite rocket attacks, air raid sirens and daily challenges, our goal remains to support our designers in their creativity and business growth,” said UFW CEO Iryna Danylevska. “Our resilience is a testament to the strength and unbreakable spirit of Ukrainian designers.”

Participating brands will present their collections in various formats such as fashion shows, presentations, installations, performances and at a fair. The main venue is the historic Mystetskyi Arsenal, a multifunctional art, culture and museum complex. There will be an installation with creations reflecting the Russian war and portraits of Ukrainian fashion designers who joined the ranks of the armed forces.

The start of the fashion week will be marked by a "symbolic demonstration of unity", in which young designers who are part of the 'New Names' platform will walk with their models through Kyiv to the steps of the 'Ukrainian House' cultural center on European Square. There they will be welcomed by established brands that have their roots in Ukraine and are known internationally.

Return to Kyiv

Over the past two and a half years, Ukrainian designers have had to switch to international fashion weeks in London, Copenhagen and Berlin because of the war. This enabled them to show their collections as part of the "Support Ukrainian Fashion" initiative despite great challenges.

"We greatly appreciate the solidarity of the global fashion industry, which has supported us in these difficult times," continued the UFW founder. "Our goal is to show the world the creative power and courage of the Ukrainian fashion scene and to bring Ukrainian Fashion Week back to Kyiv. Ukraine's voice must be heard."