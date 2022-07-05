Ultrahuman unveils new minimalistic wearable ring

Ultrahuman, the metabolic fitness platform which acquired consumer-focused wearable company LazyCo in April , has unveiled its newest wearable, the Ultrahuman Ring.

Launching on July 7 for global pre-order, the metabolism-tracking wearable complements the existing suite of biomarkers that the Ultrahuman platform tracks to deliver real-time metabolic biomarkers data. It will measure movement, sleep and the body’s energy dynamics and offer recuperating recommendations in real-time to help wearers balance and take control of their health.

The Ultrahuman Ring has a minimal sleek design, with the ring’s outer surface made from a titanium body coated with tungsten carbide, which is five times harder than tool steel, making it remarkably scratch resistant. While also being crafted to endure rough usage conditions and workouts, the ring's smooth inner shell means that it is comfortable during sleep and rest scenarios.

Image: Ultrahuman

It also doesn’t feature screens or vibrate to share activity to allow the wearer to avoid constant notifications. The wearer instead, can check their activity, when they want to, on the app. The ring also has a five-day battery life.

Mohit Kumar, founder and chief executive at Ultrahuman, said in a statement: “We have always believed in the power of biomarkers in terms of their ability to make health optimisation more efficient. With the Ultrahuman ring and a new suite of metabolic biomarkers, you can now understand not just what’s affecting your glucose metabolism but also how to act on the insights in an efficient way.

“For example, you could figure how much of your glucose metabolism is affected by the lack of sleep vs the food itself. This is a phenomenal leap in the world of biomarkers and allows us to study various factors around human health in a unique and much more impactful way than ever.”

The Ultrahuman Ring will be available for pre-order globally from July 7 and shipping will start from August.

Ultrahuman, founded by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal is a venture-backed start-up that has raised 25 million US dollars to date. Its investors include Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund, and a range of marquee founders and angel investors including Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer.