Umbro launches charity football shirt with Joe Strummer Foundation

Umbro is partnering with the Joe Strummer Foundation on a charity football shirt to raise funds to bring underprivileged people together through music.

The partnership celebrates and supports the former Clash frontman's passion for football and features an archive-inspired JSF FC ‘Strummer United’ football shirt in red. Each shirt features an exclusive Strummer football motif and has ‘Strummer 22’ player details on the back.

The limited-edition football jersey is priced at 50 pounds and is available to buy at joestrummerfoundation.org. All proceeds from the sales go directly to the Joe Strummer Foundation to support young musicians through its various nationwide projects.