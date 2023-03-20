Umbro launches debut collection with MTV

British sports brand Umbro has launched a new partnership with music video channel MTV with a debut collection celebrating the rise of Acid House in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The Umbro x MTV collection for spring/summer 2023 is a nod to club culture, Acid House and the oversized and androgynous aesthetic of the era, lovely referred to as ‘baggy,’ which became part of the Northern identity, bringing together influences from sportswear, club culture, and workwear.

Image: Umbro; Umbro x MTV

The collection highlights Umbro’s move from football terraces to dancefloors, combining casual sports-inspired silhouettes, such as track pants and football jerseys, with graphic prints and colours inspired by the 1980s and 1990s rave scene.

1990s visual markers include a fusion logo, intertwining the Umbro and MTV brandmarks alongside a warped all-over checkerboard print. Fabrics also nod to the 1990s with a shell suit-inspired nylon crinkle plus a polyester micro-let fabric which has been a go-to for Umbro kits and training wear.

Image: Umbro; Umbro x MTV

Key pieces include graphic T-shirts, a Coach Jacket and Track Pants in shaded spruce and brilliant white, hoodies, swim shorts, and football jerseys featuring a warped checkerboard print, flat knit rib collar and embroidered double diamond and MTV logos on the chest.

The collection also extends into footwear and accessories, including the Copley 'Checkerboard’ sneakers, a waistpack bag, bucket hats and baseball caps.

Image: Umbro; Umbro x MTV

Image: Umbro; Umbro x MTV