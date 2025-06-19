Umbro reuniting with designer Aitor Throup

Sportswear brand Umbro, which has been at the heart of football culture since 1924, is reuniting with Argentinian-British designer and artist Aitor Throup fourteen years after their last partnership.

The move is described by Umbro as a “cutting-edge collaboration” and will see Throup teaming up with Umbro for the third time in 2026.

In a short statement, Umbro said the collection, set to launch in April 2026, will “rewrite the design rulebook not only in football, but the world of performance apparel as a category,” as the sportswear brand looks to continue challenging and disrupting conventional football training apparel through forward-thinking product innovation.

Aitor Throup portrait Credits: Umbro

Umbro first partnered with Throup on its 2009 England football home kit, when the designer first brought his “signature progressive yet minimalist design aesthetic to the ‘Beautiful Game’”.

Following the success of that collaboration, Umbro developed its partnership with Throup in 2011 through the launch of the Archive Research Project, reimagining a capsule of iconic Umbro styles and defining a new football-specific language of apparel design.

The third chapter of Umbro and Aitor Throup will launch for spring/summer 2026 in partnership with Italian sports and streetwear pioneer Slam Jam to spearhead international distribution.