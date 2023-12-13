Under Armour partners with James Heal to tackle fibre-shredding

Under Armour is partnering with precision testing solutions supplier James Heal to address the invisible sustainability threat microfibres and microplastics pose to the environment.

The sportswear brand is working with UK-based James Heal to make its microfibre-shred test available to the wider industry to help understand and mitigate the impact of synthetic and natural fabrics shedding fibres during production, wear, and cleaning.

Kyle Blakely, senior vice president of innovation for Under Armour, said in a statement: “Until now, integrating fibre-shed testing into industry research and development activities has required a significant time and cost investment.

“At Under Armour, we believe intervening early to mitigate shedding is critical, which is why our test method is designed to specifically address these time and cost barriers to entry. Thanks to our partners at James Heal, we are excited to make our innovative test method widely available as we address our own environmental impact.”

In addition to making the test method publicly available, Under Armour has provided complimentary test kits to high-volume textile mills in its global supply chain to encourage early intervention within its indirect scope.

Under Armour has also launched a new pilot programme to develop a reduced shed version of its largest fleece offering that is expected to launch in autumn/winter 2024. This is part of the sportswear brand’s commitment to ensure 75 percent of its products are made of low-shed materials by 2030.

Sam Tissington, commercial director at James Heal, added: “Fibre-shedding in the textile industry is an extremely prevalent topic, and we are as keen as any to support ways to reduce this.

“We are proud to support Under Armour in their attempts to further reduce the shedding of fibre throughout the manufacturing process of textiles, and to show that support we are providing global access to the Under Armour test method with the purchase of the Under Armour compiled Fibre-Shedding kits.”