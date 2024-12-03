Understatement unveils lingerie collaboration with Ashish

Understatement, a female lead, Stockholm-based underwear brand, has unveiled a limited-edition collection in collaboration with London-based Ashish.

The capsule lingerie collection has been designed by Ashish Gupta to celebrate the festive season, combining “vibrant colour, unexpected texture and unapologetic glamour as a fun response to traditional festive attire,” with pieces blending mesh, rhinestones, knitwear and sequins.

Ashish x Understatement collection campaign Credits: Understatement

Commenting on the collaboration, Gupta, said in a statement: "I was drawn to Understatement’s values and how they represent their community, and as underwear is not something I would typically work with in my fashion practice, it felt like a perfect partnership.

“I wanted to create something fun and sexy, combining cute text, unexpected colours, and clashing textures. I love all the different elements -it’s cheeky, so I hope people have fun with it."

Crafted to empower, the Ashish x Understatement collection is described as a “daring yet casual exploration of power-dressing with a side of extra,” with statement bralettes, briefs, slip dresses, skirts and hotpants, designed to mixed, (mis-)matched and layered or worn on their own.

Highlights include a triangle knitted bralette crafted from mohair, slip dresses in sheer mesh embellished with sequins, and sexy black sequin hotpants with a matching triangle bralette.

Also, in true Ashish spirit, there are ruffle bikini briefs in sheer mesh adorned with rhinestones spelling out ‘Puss Puss’ (Swedish for ‘kiss kiss’), brightly coloured thongs with ‘Spoil Me’ on, and mid-rise briefs playful decorated with ‘Deeelicious’.

Yvet Malveld, chief operating officer and co-founder of Understatement, added: "This collaboration with Ashish is about redefining festive lingerie with bold design and innovative materials. We've brought together Understatement's signature style with Ashish's bold, vibrant energy to create pieces that are striking and versatile.

"Expect sheer mesh with rhinestone details, soft hand-knit textures in playful colours, flirty ruffles that add character, and sequin mesh for a shimmering, standout look. These designs are made to be seen-whether layered or styled as standalone pieces-blurring the lines between lingerie and outerwear in a way that feels fresh and exciting."

The Ashish x Understatement collection is available online at shopunderstatement.com. Prices range from 39 to 199 pounds.

