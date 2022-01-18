Underwear brand Parade launches recycling programme

Inclusive underwear brand Parade is expanding its sustainability efforts with a free recycling programme in the US with international recycling leader, TerraCycle.

‘Second Life by Parade’ is a first-of-its-kind national recycling programme through TerraCycle for the underwear category, looking to divert unwanted underwear from landfill and help consumers reduce their carbon footprint.

The initiative will allow Parade shoppers to recycle any brand of underwear by requesting a complimentary ‘Second Life by Parade’ package consisting of a biodegradable bag and a prepaid shipping label on the brand’s website.

To further reduce the carbon footprint of the shipments, Parade is also recommending that shoppers send back as many pairs of underwear that will fit in the package, and in return, they will receive 20 percent Parade credit.

Kerry Steib, head of impact and communications at Parade, said in a statement: “Second Life by Parade helps redefine sustainability on both a brand and consumer level. We already create products out of sustainable materials, but we know that’s only part of the challenge. Second Life by Parade will help address the category’s end-of-life problem by repurposing fabrics without using virgin materials.”

All the underwear received in the ‘Second Life by Parade’ initiative will be recycled by TerraCycle into new products like insulation, furniture, and bedding.

TerraCycle chief executive and founder Tom Szaky added: “This launch provides consumers with the opportunity to responsibly recycle their used intimate apparel and ensure that it is diverted from the landfill.

“Together with Parade we are providing an end-to-end recycling program that will make it easier for consumers to mitigate their carbon footprint and have a positive impact on the environment for future generations.”

Parade, which launched in 2019, is on track to become carbon positive by 2025 and is the first-ever intimates brand to commit to Science Based Targets Initiative. In addition, Parade utilises recycled fabrics in its products and ships via recycled and recyclable packaging and donates 1 percent of its profits to several charitable organisations.