Uniqlo expands tennis reach with Emma Raducanu

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo has ended weeks of speculation about who will dress British tennis star Emma Raducanu at her future tournaments by announcing the 2021 US Open winner as its latest global brand ambassador.

In a statement, Uniqlo announced that Raducanu, Britain's top-ranked female tennis player, will represent the brand at all major tennis tournaments, starting with the Indian Wells Open in the US in March.

Raducanu, who was previously sponsored and played in Nike, will play “an active role” in designing her on-court apparel from Uniqlo, as well as promoting the brand’s LifeWear philosophy, with an emphasis on the “pursuit of excellence, positive contribution to society, and support of the next generation”.

Commenting on the move, Raducanu said: “I am very pleased to join Uniqlo and to work closely with its amazing team of global brand ambassadors. Uniqlo and I share many values and perspectives on life, culture, and society.

“I am excited to promote LifeWear through my tennis career, and to work with everybody at Uniqlo to inspire and engage young people everywhere.”

Emma Raducanu joins Uniqlo as a global brand ambassador

Emma Raducanu, global brand ambassador for Uniqlo Credits: Uniqlo

Raducanu becomes the first female tennis player to be signed by the retailer, joining tennis legend Roger Federer, former Japanese wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda, Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori, and British wheelchair tennis player Gordon Reid. Other brand ambassadors include actress Cate Blanchett, Olympic champion snowboarder Ayumu Hirano, and golfer Adam Scott. The brand also previously sponsored tennis player Novak Djokovic, before he moved to Lacoste.

As a Uniqlo global brand ambassador, the retailer said her primary role will be to promote LifeWear internationally through her tennis career, wearing the brand on-court, as well as participating in community-engagement activities worldwide, such as Uniqlo’s Next Generation Development Programme coaching events for skilled young tennis players or young players from underserved areas, and support for communities in need through Uniqlo Peace for All and The Heart of LifeWear initiatives.

Adding Raducanu to its line-up expands Uniqlo’s reach into the women’s tour, as well as the UK market, and also highlights its proprietary fabric technologies, such as its high-performance textile Dry EX, designed for intense physical activity, and AIRism, its sweat‑wicking, quick‑dry fabric.

Koji Yanai, group senior executive officer at Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, added: “We are honoured to welcome Ms. Raducanu to Uniqlo as a global brand ambassador. Even under intense pressure, she consistently demonstrates a bold and proactive mindset, embracing challenge with determination.

“Off court, she is an intelligent and well-read young person who values her connection to family and friends. We believe she will be an exceptional ambassador and look forward to making positive change together in the world.”