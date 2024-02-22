Uniqlo launches collection in partnership with Tate Modern

Japanese high street giant Uniqlo has unveiled a "Curated by Tate" 2024 Spring/Summer Collection, marking the inaugural collaboration between the Fast Retailing-owned company and Tate Modern museum.

Rooted in the ethos that "Play is for everyone," the LifeWear collection showcases four vibrant artworks embodying the spirit of play. Available from February 2024, this collaboration stems from a longstanding partnership initiated in 2016, uniting Uniqlo and Tate in their commitment to making art and play accessible to diverse audiences.

The featured artworks, curated from Tate's collection, include pieces by Bob and Roberta Smith, Nicholas Monro, Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, and Alexander Calder. 'Draw Hope' is an artwork full of playfulness by Bob and Roberta Smith, an artist, writer, musician, and advocate best known for his brightly-colored 'slogan art'.

'Boats', with its striking red and blue lines, is an artwork by sculptor and printmaker Nicholas Monro, whose witty and playful graphic images were inspired by the Pop Art movement's colourful comic works.

'Orange and Red on Pink' by abstract artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham boldly expresses a love of life through its celebration of color, texture, energy, and vibrancy.

'Antennae with Red and Blue Dots' by Alexander Calder, the creator of the moving sculptures known as 'mobiles', is a representative work from an artist known for breathing new life into contemporary art.

Uniqlo said it also extended its partnership with Tate Modern through Uniqlo Tate Play until 2029.