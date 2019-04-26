Uniqlo: new Star Wars t-shirt collection available from 29th April

Star Wars fans can rejoice as Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo is introducing its Stars Wars-inspired UT collection this Monday. The company revealed in a press release on Wednesday that it is the first Master of Graphics project for its UT (Uniqlo t-shirt) series, reinterpreted by three of Japan's most famous streetwear artists - Jun Takahashi, Tetsu Nishiyama and UT creative director Nigo.

“I fondly remember Star Wars as the first science fiction movie I saw in my childhood. The characters and prop designs are endlessly novel and fascinating. As a long-term fan, I was delighted and honored to take part in this project. I used a cartoon series I really loved as a design motif,” commented Takahashi in the press release.

The 48-year-old designer and founder of the brand Undercover has chosen the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO as motifs for the four t-shirts designed by him and shows them from a special perspective that offers insight into his unique perception. An example of this is a design that brings a touch of danger to the fantasy setting of the furry bipeds of the Ewok on Endor's forest moon.

Nigo’s favourite character of all Star Wars films is the Rodian bounty hunter Greedo, which he immortalised on one of the four t-shirts designed by him, as well as a quote by Yoda and his own depiction of the cult figure. “I adored the Star Wars films so much that I grew up around them. They were all great, but episodes IV, V and VI stood out most. I loved the scene in which Greedo appeared, although this was where Han Solo blasted him. The exchange between the characters and the rhythm of Greedo’s speech were superb. I want people to enjoy quotes from Greedo and Yoda on the UTs,” explained Uniqlo’s 48-year-old creative director.

Nishiyama has dedicated one of his four t-shirts to the dewbacks, the robust riding and pack animals that are not often seen in the movies but are among his favourite figures of the 1990s. There is also a graphic with a Mandalorian recruitment poster and a psychedelic portrayal of the infamous Boba Fett.

“Star Wars and Lucasfilm had a tremendous impact on me," remembers the 45-year-old designer, known for the streetwear labels Forty Percent Against Rights, WTAPS and Descendant. "Even today, the figures and other merchandise in particular appeal to me as a fan and creator. So, when asked to take part in this project I was determined to put my heart and soul into it as a Star Wars fan.”

The Star Wars UT collection is part of Magic for All, a global collaboration with the Walt Disney Company to bring the dreams and delights of Disney to people around the world through clothes.

The Uniqlo x Star Wars collection consists of 12 t-shirts for adults and six for children. The adult unisex t-shirts cost 14.90 US dollars and those for children 9.90 US dollars. The complete collection is available in Uniqlo stores worldwide and online via Uniqlo.com from 29th April.

Photos: Uniqlo, copyright Lucasfilm Ltd.