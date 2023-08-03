Uniqlo to launch LifeWear collection with Roger Federer and JW Anderson

Uniqlo has confirmed that its brand ambassador and tennis legend Roger Federer is launching a LifeWear apparel collection with Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, who has been creating collections with the retailer since 2017.

The Roger Federer collection by JW Anderson, launching on September 4, will combine Federer’s classic style with Anderson’s modern and colourful rendition of sports and performance wear to offer consumers apparel that can be worn on and off the tennis court.

Roger Federer wearing Roger Federer collection by JW Anderson for Uniqlo Credits: Uniqlo

Koji Yanai, senior executive officer at Fast Retailing and head of global marketing, including sports at Uniqlo, said in a statement: “We are absolutely thrilled to be launching our new collection designed jointly by Roger Federer and JW Anderson. A new style of LifeWear was created by combining the unique talents of a tennis legend and a fashion leader.

“While developing his tennis wear, we often exchanged opinions with Roger about how it could be worn and enjoyed both On and Off the Court. With this in mind, we immediately thought of JW Anderson because he has a deep understanding of sports and performance wear. I am confident that everyone will find something in the new collection that suits their individual daily style.”

The nine-piece collection features polo shirts and shorts utilising Uniqlo’s Dry Ex innovative material, alongside genderless items such as nylon easy pants with piping down the sides as colour accents, a premium lambswool crewneck sweater with bold colours, and a fleece full zip jacket accented with a breast pocket in a different material. There are also parka jackets and a 2-way sports bag.

Commenting on the collection, Anderson said: “When I was first approached about creating a collection with Roger, I remember being very happy and excited. That’s because I was so influenced by watching Roger play. Thinking a lot about what LifeWear means for all the different people who look up to Roger, we designed a collection that could be worn in an actual match, for a classic look, or just as easily be worn around town. We’ve got something that feels elevated, and it is kind of timeless.”

Federer added: “I’ve always wanted to have a collection perfect for playing tennis while also versatile for the other parts of daily life. I’m fortunate that Jonathan shared this vision. Together, we were able to create a stylish and comfortable line rooted in a classic tennis style. Jonathan is talented, creative, and incredibly down-to-earth. It has been a pleasure to work with him on this collection.”

Roger Federer collection by JW Anderson for Uniqlo will be available in-store and online from September 4 in Europe, with prices ranging from 29.90 to 99.90 pounds / 34.90 to 109.90 euros.

