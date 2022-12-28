Upcoming fashion trends for 2023 according to Edited

What fashion items sold the most last year and what does this say about women's, men's and children's fashion in 2023? Retail data analyst Edited listed the most relevant trends.

Womenswear: Grunge

In total, the number of garments labelled 'grunge' was up 28 percent year-on-year in 2022. Fuelled by the Y2K 'Indie Sleaze' trend, designers looked back to the 1990s, resulting in a revival of the Grunge aesthetic. At Bottega Veneta, the flannel shirt was revived, while Blumarine and Givenchy bet on worn denim.

Developments in the music industry are also capitalising on this trend. Or is it the other way around? Blink-182, My Chemical Romance and Paramore all start their world tour in spring 2023. Either way, events like these serve as trend accelerators. Edited therefore recommends making collections in the Grunge theme available during this period.

Givenchy SS23. Image: Givenchy

Menswear: Post-apocalyptic

As seen in Balenciaga's SS23 'Mud Show', the post-apocalyptic aesthetic is a reaction to a bleak year of war and politics. Protective clothing retains its relevance in this theme (carried along from the post-pandemic survivalist fashion trend) but is refreshed with military and utilitarian influences in 2023.

Armoured elements of heavier materials such as leather with added knee and shoulder pads are relevant and can be linked back to the current popularity of motorcycle clothing and the Grunge theme. Leather was therefore a striking presence on the catwalk of SS23. On the market, the amount of leather (including imitation leather) in clothing increased by 14 percent on an annual basis. The use of leather grew particularly strong in t-shirts and trousers. More functional items such as cargos often had a softer colour palette with beige and earth tones. A military atmosphere is set with camouflage, bomber jackets and waistcoats.

Dior autumn '23. Image: Dior

Childrenswear: The Meta-Generation

Edited refers to Generation Alpha (children born from 2010 onwards) as the "beta testers" of the metaverse. The significance of the metaverse is said to be huge for them and retailers are starting to realise its potential. For example, Claire's Accessories recently unveiled their own town in Roblox: ShimmerVille. With a mall, café and its own currency, customers here can customise their avatars with Claire's jewellery and accessories, which they can also buy in real life.

It was a good move, according to Edited, which advises retailers not to shy away from the opportunity for relevance among this generation via the metaverse. Roblox would be a useful avenue of access in this regard, but collaborations with other digital (gaming) platforms would also be worth considering. For the younger Gen Alpha's, an unregulated online community is not suitable. For them, Edited recommends hyper-physical in-store strategies that encourage shop visits and promote an interactive experience.

Image: Forever 21 x Roblox

This article originally appeared onFashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.