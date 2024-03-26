Valentino cancels upcoming men's and couture catwalk shows

Italian fashion house Valentino has announced it will not present at Paris Men's Fashion Week and Haute Couture Week in June, following Pierpaolo Piccioli's exit last week as creative director.

Piccioli confirmed on Friday, March 22, that he was leaving Valentino after 25 years at the label, eight of which were as the sole creative director of the Italian luxury brand. He initially shared the title with Maria Grazia Chiuri, who went on to become the creative director of Christian Dior.

In a short statement, Valentino said: “Following the latest organisational announcement regarding the Maison’s Creative Direction, Valentino confirms that it will not present its upcoming men’s and Haute Couture fashion shows in June 2024.

“Creativity will continue to lead the Company as a key pillar, shaping new future collections in both women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and Haute Couture, elevating the brand’s DNA, its iconic codes, and unrivalled Italian heritage.”

The move to step away from the upcoming fashion shows indicates the brand’s succession timing, as when Piccioli’s departure was confirmed the label said that a new creative organisation would be “announced soon”.

The fashion house could have moved forward with the men’s and couture collections designed by a team in-house, developed utilising Piccioli’s vision, however, the delay suggests they wish for a designer to have a clean slate to work on the women’s spring/summer 2025 collection.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week is scheduled for June 18 to 23 while the haute couture shows are set to take place from June 24 to 27.