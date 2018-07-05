Valentino closes haute couture to standing ovation

The winter 2018 haute couture week in Paris ended with Valentino's artistic director Pierpaolo Piccioli receiving a standing ovation. The show, which closes the four-day couture week, saw guests rise to their feet at the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild, after 63 looks of exquisite dresses constructed with the highest order of craftsmanship.

While fashion editors may not be known for their spontaneous outburst of emotion after a season of catwalk shows, the dresses Mr Piccioli showed were fit for a goddess, with rich tapestries, embroidery, quilting, micropleating and appliqués melded together in one of the most extravagant collections of the season.

This was the most inclusive haute couture weeks yet, with a schedule dominated by international designers. The Italians, especially, are giving the traditional French houses a run for their money with Giorgio Armani Privé, Fendi Couture and Giambattista Valli all delivering sensational collections. There is sense that Italian design, and not just its craft, is a force in Paris to be reckoned with.

Photo credit: Valentino haute couture, source Valentino Facebook