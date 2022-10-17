Valentino launches capsule "everyday objects" collection with Pantone

Italian fashion house Valentino has launched an “everyday objects” capsule collection with the Pantone Colour Institute, the definitive authority on all-things colour, highlighting its exclusive Pink PP hue.

The pink colour, conceived for Valentino’s Pink PP autumn/winter 2022 collection, has become the label’s signature hue and has been celebrated globally with a series of installations from guerrilla projections to worldwide physical activations and parties.

To mark Valentino being the first European luxury fashion brand to partner with Pantone on a signature brand colour vision, the two have collaborated on a capsule collection of special-edition objects so that “customers can bring a piece of Pink PP into their lives”.

Image: Valentino

The Pink PP capsule includes 11 items, ranging from mugs and keychains to notebooks, jars, and even a logoed umbrella, all brought to life by Danish object developer Copenhagen Design ApS. Each piece echoes the design of the iconic Pantone chip and features the Pink PP by Valentino colour, along with the Maison’s logo.

In addition, the Valentino Pink PP shade has been translated into a digital experience on Instagram. Developed with Meta’s Spark AR, the experience will allow users to use a new digital effect that will transport them into a fully pink world via the face camera, while the back camera will conjure up a digital puddle onto any surface, from which collection items will arise, giving way to a mixed reality experience. This innovative AR experience will be available to users globally through Valentino’s Instagram account.

The Pink PP objects collection will be available in selected Valentino boutiques in the UK, Italy, France, the Middle East, Singapore, and Japan.

Image: Valentino