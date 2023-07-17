Valentino launches digital avatar outfits with Meta

Luxury Italian fashion house Valentino is delving deeper into digital fashion with a new partnership with Meta by offering a capsule collection of special branded digital avatar outfits.

The first drop of Valentino digital fashion pieces launched on July 14 and allows people to dress their Meta avatars, which are available on Meta platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and the platform’s virtual reality experiences.

Valentino has created six fully branded looks inspired by its most recent collection, including “a number of head-turning pieces,” such as vibrant pieces in the fashion house’s signature Pink PP hue. Looks include Valentino’s Toile Iconographe, an all-over pattern featuring the Maison’s signature logo, as well as its historic Panther print rendered in bright Pink PP and seen atop a flowing dress.

The collection also includes the newly-released Valentino Garavani Rockstud ballerinas to offer the finishing touch to any outfit. A second drop is planned for later this year.

In a statement, Valentino said the move was part of its strategy to “reach even more people” by exploring digital fashion. “Encouraging individuality and building community is a constant conversation and exploration. Over the years, digital communities have strengthened this pursuit, building an even more powerful, open-to-all ethos.”