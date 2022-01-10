Valentino launches Lunar New Year collection

Italian fashion house Valentino is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a Valentino Tiger 1967 collection featuring ready-to-wear and accessories.

In a press release, Valentino states that the tiger is an icon for the fashion house and its Lunar New Year 2022 capsule features the storied tiger motif that first appeared in its haute couture autumn/winter 1967 collection. The pattern was immortalised by Veruschka, who donned the tiger coat for Vogue USA (October 1967) in an image shot by Franco Rubartelli.

Image: Valentino

As part of its Lunar New Year celebrations, the tiger motif has been reinterpreted on a selection of contemporary looks, including shorts, hoodies and Valentino Garavani accessories such as bucket hats and Roman Stud bags in natural and neon palettes.

Image: Valentino

Valentino is also highlighting its new Garavani Locò bag, a compact double handle bag, with a nineties allure that the luxury label states “embodies the process of resignification and the evolution of the iconic codes of the Maison”.

The Valentino Tiger 1967 collection is available in selected Valentino boutiques worldwide.

Image: Valentino

Image: Valentino

Image: Valentino