Valentino showcases new Pantone pink shade at PFW

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli turned Le Carreau du Temple into a pinkscape during Paris Fashion Week to present an autumn/winter 2022 collection almost entirely in pink. This wasn’t just any shade of pink, this was Valentino ‘Pink PP’ a bright magenta hue created by Piccioli in collaboration with Pantone.

The pink-out was described by Valentino in the show notes as “an experimental yet deeply human gesture that enhances individuality, capturing values and feelings" and by stripping down the palette to a single shade Piccioli could do “more with less, maximising expressive possibilities in the apparent lack of possibilities".

Image: Valentino AW22

With a single focus on pink, Piccioli could “eliminate the visual shock” of the bright colour to instead focus on silhouettes, textures, and decorations, which he states ultimately amplifies and magnifies both the wearer and the clothes.

The autumn/winter 2022 collection saw everything pink from cinched waist sculptural mini dresses to wide-leg jumpsuits with off-the-shoulder and sheer detailing, sequinned loungewear and knits, as well as oversized tailored coats and suits, all with an explosion of embellishments from bows and ruffles to petals, lace and embroidery.

Image: Valentino AW22

Everything from the opera gloves to the tights and even the shoes and bags were touched by pink for both the men and women, including supersized versions of its studded bags and new iterations of Valentino’s platform.

Image: Valentino AW22

Image: Valentino AW22

Image: Valentino AW22