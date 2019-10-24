Van Heusen launches uniquely engineered range

Van Heusen, India’s premium men’s wear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has launched an uniquely engineered line for the contemporary man. Crafted with new-age blends of ultra-stretchable fabric, the airport collection is lightweight, wrinkle free and allows an ease of movement that makes travelling seamlessly comfortable which resonates with the fast paced lifestyle of consumers today.

The collection consists of pieces that enhance the functionality of men’s wear. The collection boasts of knitted trousers and blazers in a color palette of modern blues, dusty olives, corals and neutrals. The bi-stretch suit is equipped with an auto-flex waist band, an elbow stretch and a gripper for unrestricted movement.

The airport collection defines the dynamic achievers, the modern man with a curated personal sense of style, which is confident, precise, classy and complements his busy lifestyle. The distinct construction within the pieces of this line is what defines incomparable and unique tailoring. The line exudes a powerful amalgamation of performance-infused style and dynamic comfort.