Vans and MoMA collaborate on footwear and apparel collection

Action sports brand, Vans is collaborating with The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on a special edition footwear and apparel collection celebrating the New York museum’s collection and prominent artists.

There will be two drops in the collaboration featuring artists Salvador Dalí, Vasily Kandinsky, Claude Monet, Edvard Munch, Jackson Pollock, Lyubov Popova and Faith Ringgold, who have been selected to reflect the diversity of MoMA’s collection.

The first release of footwear, apparel and accessories will launch worldwide September 30, with products featuring iconic works by Salvador Dalí, Vasily Kandinsky and Claude Monet, which will be followed by a second artist release this November.

“MoMA is excited to finally reveal the Vans collaboration as they, too, have a rich legacy of supporting artistic expression,” said Robin Sayetta, associate director of licensing and partnerships at MoMA in a statement. “We pursue a limited number of product collaborations and our goal is always to engage a broader audience with modern art. We are thrilled to reach art lovers around the world through Vans’ global network.”

The debut collection will feature one of Salvador Dalí’s best-known paintings, ‘The Persistence of. Memory 1931’ which has been interpreted on to the medial and lateral panels of the Vans Old Skool Twist. As Dalí was inspired by the subconscious, dreams and the imagination in his Surrealist works, the construction of the footwear model has been twisted to go beyond the perception of reality and is finished with a gum sole and distorted foxing stripe which can also be found on Vans long sleeve and pullover apparel styles.

Vans celebrates art with a new collection featuring Salvador Dalí, Vasily Kandinsky and Claude Monet

The Dalí shoe sits alongside the Vans’ Classic Slip-On celebrating Vasily Kandinsky’s ‘Orange 1923’ print, with the abstract forms and signs covering the canvas uppers. The design has also been translated across a short-sleeve T-shirt, crewneck and snapback hat.

Rounding out the first artist series is Claude Monet. The French artist’s famous Water Lilies are showcased atop the Vans’ Authentic shoe along with a hat, fleece and backpack style.

The initial release also includes a 10-piece assortment of MoMA branded footwear, apparel and accessories. Showcasing a colourful interpretation of Vans’ iconic checkerboard with bright, bold colours, the collection takes direct inspiration from the museum’s newly expanded and reimagined identity.

The collection features Vans and MoMA logos across the latest ComfyCush Old Skool and Era silhouettes and is complemented by Vans and MoMA branded apparel and accessories including long and short sleeve T-shirt for adults and kids, as well as a lightweight cinch backpack.

To spark “creative expression and engage children with art,” the Vans and MoMA collaboration will also offer an exclusive kids and toddlers range. The kid’s product line focuses on colour and interactivity.

Vans worked with MoMA educators to develop a Classic Slip-On with hook-and-loop shapes, which allows kids to customise their shoes and provides a hands-on creative experience. While the Old Skool style offers a unique opportunity to educate children about colour theory and colour mixing by creating a strong distinction between primary and secondary colours in its aesthetic. The kid's styles will include a special hang tag affixed with a genuine colour wheel, offering the opportunity to educate children about colour theory.

The debut collection from the collaboration launches on September 30 and will be available from Vans retail and online, as well as MoMA Design store locations, store.moma.org, and select retail locations where Vans are sold.

Images: courtesy of Vans