Vans launches collection made with Liberty of London fabrics

Vans has unveiled a new footwear and apparel collection for women made from Liberty of London fabrics for spring.

The Vans Made with Liberty collection will be available globally this month and features three hand-drawn or hand-painted floral prints from Liberty of London on a tapered version of Vans’ Old Skool silhouette.

Liberty’s multi-coloured floral pattern pops on a black background of the hero colourway, which is offset by Vans’ signature Sidestripe. A brighter floral on a yellow backdrop and a patchwork floral-inspired paisley complete the footwear assortment.

Vans and Liberty have also collaborated on women’s apparel and accessories utilising the dark floral motif found on the tapered Old Skool. Highlights include a utilitarian style jacket with a collarless shell jacket that is complimented with tonal checkerboard pocket detailing and Liberty fabrics floral pocket and cuff lining.

The play on checkerboard and patchwork patterns is also seen in the Vans x Liberty T-shirt and sweatshirt range with contrasting checkerboard blocking with embroidered Liberty floral branding.

The accessories include a canvas mini bag and a checker panel bucket hat each affixed with Vans and Liberty of London logos.

Images: courtesy of Vans