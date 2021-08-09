Vans unveil new Eco Theory collection

Vans has unveiled a more sustainable approach to its everyday classics with its new Eco Theory collection reimagining iconic silhouettes with natural rubber and water-based inks.

The Eco Theory collection is an evolution of Vans sustainable journey and leverages responsibly sourced materials across styles including classics like Old Skool Decon and the Sk8-Hi Tapered.

The collection uses water-based inks and dyes to produce four neutral colourways, including the brand’s signature checkerboard print in pastel pink and beige, and white and blue options.

The sustainable Old Skool Decon features a canvas upper made with 100 percent organically grown cotton. While the outsole is made from an all-new responsibly sourced natural rubber instead of petroleum-derived rubber, derived from tree farms that follow ethical and sustainable practices to minimise harm to the ecosystem.

In addition, the laces have been crafted from natural jute fibre, while a natural cork topsheet finishes the footbed, and the whole trainer is held together with water-based glues.

Vans Eco Theory collection also includes the Sk8-Hi Tapered and Authentic in the same range of colourways as well as black/natural.

Image: courtesy of Vans

Image: courtesy of Vans

Image: courtesy of Vans

Image: courtesy of Vans