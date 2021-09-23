Vegan bag label Miomojo branches out into yoga wear

Cruelty-free accessories brand Miomojo has branched out into yoga wear. The Kind yoga collection is made in Italy and consists of a leggings and top set made out of breathable, recycled fabrics, a sweatshirt and two yoga bags.

The Kind yoga collection consists of a leggings and top combo, made of soft, eco-sustainable nylon that has been regenerated from textile waste, and a matching sweatshirt in organic cotton and recycled polyester. The use of recycled materials means that 90 percent less water was consumed making these clothes and 80 percent less CO2 when compared with virgin materials.

The Melissa tote bag and Irene mat holder are also made in Italy and made from recycled polyester from recycled PET bottles. “The products have been tested and certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) in every step of production chain,” says Miomojo in a press release. Compared to virgin materials, 86 percent less water is used, 75 percent less CO2 and 70 percent less energy.

Miomojo

“We are constantly looking all over the world for innovative materials that do not harm animals nor the planet. Nowadays, we use recycled materials from fishing nets, plastic, glass and coffee; innovative alternatives to animal leather; recycled organic fibres from bamboo and mint. We are also exploring the new great lab-grown materials, such as mushroom leather,” adds Miomojo.

The Italian label has also started the process of becoming a B Corporation and is already a Benefit Company., which means going beyond the profit goal and balancing ethics and economic benefits.

Both the yoga wear and the yoga bags are available through the Miomojo website. Prices are 112 euros (around 130 US dollars/96 British pounds) for the yoga set, 65 euros (about 76 US dollars/56 British pounds) for the sweatshirt, 86.50 euros (about 100 US dollars/74 British pounds) for the tote bag and 50.50 euros (around 60 US dollars / 43 British pounds) for the mat holder.

Miomojo

All products are shipped using DHL Go Green to reduce the environmental impact through the compensation of CO2 emissions. All packaging is made of recycled paper and a low impact, biodegradable material from corn starch. The company aims to make all products exclusively from recycled materials by next year.

Miomojo also donates 10 percent of its net profit to international animal welfare organisations like Animals Asia, Four Paws and Mercy for Animals. The Bergamo-based company has also joined 1% for the Planet, donating one percent of its annual profit to the international environmental organisation.