Vestiaire Collective celebrates 15th anniversary with a treasure hunt

Luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a treasure hunt offering 250 items for just 15 pounds.

The treasure hunt on its website has been designed to reward its loyal community and includes 15 “hidden gems” valued at 1,000 pounds each, including items by Fendi, Dior, Burberry, Chloe, Miu Miu, Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Valentino.

Fanny Moizant, president and co-founder of Vestiaire Collective, said in a statement: "For 15 years, Vestiaire Collective has proven that style and conscious choices can work hand in hand and we are leading the way towards a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

“Our growth shows that pre-loved fashion is not just a passing trend, but a thriving industry with exponential opportunities and the ability to change the world.”

Vestiaire Collective founded in 2009 in France has sold more than 12 million pre-loved items, which it states has contributed to the prevention of first-hand purchases and avoiding nearly 300,000 tCO2e emissions, the equivalent to driving around the world 35,000 times in an average thermal car.

The year it launched it had 4,000 members now the community is in the millions, expanding from just 4 percent international users to 88 percent across 70 countries by 2024. Vestiaire Collective notes that currently 22 percent of users are French, followed by the US (19 percent) and the UK (12 percent).

In 2023, revenue growth was up 25 percent and the US is now the resale platform's largest market, representing more than 20 percent of its activity, and year-on-year sales in the region were up 57 percent since 2019. The US is a continued growth market for the platform and chief executive officer Maximilian Bittner has been based in the US since last September.