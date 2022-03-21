Vestiaire Collective launches new campaign to highlight future-friendly fashion

Vestiaire Collective, the B Corp certified app for pre-loved fashion, is relaunching its brand identity with a new ‘Long Live Fashion’ mindset that highlights why pre-loved is the indisputable future of sustainable fashion.

The future-friendly fashion brand philosophy is being showcased in a new campaign featuring five puppet style icons made from recycled clothing, which have been styled to represent the Vestiaire collective. The campaign aims to show how it is possible to love fashion and the planet and that there is a better way to shop, explains the resale platform, while also not taking itself too seriously.

Vestiaire Collective’s new ‘Live Long Fashion’ approach is part of the company’s plan to double down on its ambitions to inspire a step-change in the fashion industry and reflect the way fashion consumers are “recalibrating for a more conscious future”.

Image: Vestiaire Collective

Fanny Moizant, co-founder and president at Vestiaire Collective, said in a statement: “Since the inception of Vestiaire Collective, we have always been driven by a desire to break the rules and offer our global community another point of view on fashion. It is part of our DNA to challenge the status quo and rethink the way people consume fashion for now and for a better future.

“Today, we want to celebrate our global community of committed fashion lovers as they help transform the fashion industry for a more sustainable future.”

Vanessa Masliah, vice president of marketing and branding at Vestiaire Collective, added: “Long Live Fashion” is at the heart of everything we do. It is a rallying cry for all of us who live for fashion, but also want to take care of it for life. It’s an innovative, disruptive, creative approach to raise awareness of our mission. Our goal is to engage with our global community and collectively make a positive impact.”

Vestiaire Collective launched in 2009 and is a Certified B Corporation company with offices in Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore and a tech hub in Berlin. It currently has more than 15 million global members and has an inventory of 3 million items from over 80 countries. The fashion resale platform also recently acquired US competitor Tradesy for an undisclosed sum.

Image: Vestiaire Collective

Image: Vestiaire Collective