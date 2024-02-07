Vestiaire Collective launches new charity celebrity closet sale with Jessica Chastain

Luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective has announced its latest celebrity closet sale with Academy Award winner and producer Jessica Chastain and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Part of the global secondhand platform's growth strategy for the US, the announcement comes not long after Vestiaire Collective introduced 0 percent commission fees for US sellers (processing fees still apply), a New York City-based VIP consignment program, and vowed to stop selling fast fashion brands.

Designed to promote slow fashion, the celebrity closet sale includes a diverse collection of red carpet and street-style attire worn by Chastain from designer labels such as Gucci, Roksanda, and Stella McCartney. All items in the sale have been personally selected by Chastain and Stewart. Sale highlights include a white Carolina Herrera dress from The Good Nurse premiere, a Dries Van Noten velvet burgundy dress worn on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and a Ralph Lauren dress from the Tribeca Film Festival.

Jessica Chastain Dries Van Noten Dress for Celebrity Closet Sale Credits: Vestiaire Collective

"I've worn these pieces during significant moments in my life, and I appreciate the craftsmanship that went into making them," said Chastain in a statement on the partnership. "I hope others will enjoy these pieces as much as I have. I'm delighted that these items will find a second new life."

As part of the celebrity closet sale, Vestiaire Collective will offer exclusive content on its channels, including interviews with Jessica Chastain and Elizabeth Stewart on social media, homepage editorials, and specialized emails with curated shopping options.

In honor of the collaboration, Chastain and Stewart co-hosted a pre-NYFW cocktail event at The Nines in New York City with Vestiaire Collective co-founder and president Fanny Moizant and North America CEO Samina Virk. Highlighting the importance of sustainable fashion, they all re-wore former outfits, available in the Vestiaire Collective sale, to promote outfit re-wearing and reduce over-consumption. Proceeds from Chastain's items will go to Women for Women International, supporting women in war-torn areas with social and economic skills for life, family, and community transformation.

Vestiaire Collective North America CEO Samina Virk, Stylist Elizabeth Stewart, Jessica Chastain, and Vestiaire Collective Co-Founder and President Fanny Moizant Credits: Courtesy of BFA

Stewart has also donated personal items, such as cocktail dresses and daily wear from Altuzarra, Roger Vivier, and Prada, to the celebrity sale. Her clientele, including Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, and Amanda Seyfried, are among the many Hollywood stars she styles. "Jessica loves dressing to tell a story; it has never been about trends, but about classic elegance and Old Hollywood Glamour," commented Stewart, who has worked with Chastain for over 14 years.

"We started Vestiaire Collective to enable everyone to refresh their wardrobes sustainably and to discover special pieces from global tastemakers like Jessica and Elizabeth. They represent the best of what our collective stands for, incredible style as well as the belief that circularity is the future of fashion," added Moizant.

Both Jessica Chastain and Elizabeth Stewart's closet sales are now live at Vestiaire Collective.