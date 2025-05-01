Vestiaire Collective to host Rosie Huntington-Whiteley closet sale

British model, actress, and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is partnering with pre-loved luxury fashion platform Vestiaire Collective to sell a curated edit from her closet to raise funds for The Kings Trust UK.

Launching on Vestiaire Collective on May 2, the Rosie Huntington-Whiteley closet sale will feature more than 40 pieces from her wardrobe, sourced from her homes in London and Los Angeles, including brands such as Celine, Alaia and Khaite.

The edit showcases the model’s signature minimalist style and includes sculptural Khaite knits, sharp tailoring from Celine, and timeless staples from Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana.

Net proceeds from the closet sale will go directly to The King’s Trust UK, a charity dedicated to helping young people from disadvantaged backgrounds build confidence and develop essential skills to succeed in life, education, and employment.

"I’m excited to partner with Vestiaire Collective on this initiative to support The King’s Trust UK. Vestiaire Collective is the leading platform for circular fashion, making it the perfect place to give these pieces a second life in a way that’s both stylish and sustainable,” said Huntington-Whiteley in a statement. “Fashion has always been a meaningful part of my career, and I love that this collaboration allows me to extend that impact while contributing to a cause that helps young people build their futures."

Vestiaire Collective has been increasingly leaning into celebrity closet sales as part of its strategy to engage new audiences and further its mission of reshaping fashion consumption. The resale platform has previously partnered with stars such as Paris Hilton, Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern, and Chloe Fineman to encourage their communities to leverage the benefits of resale and sustainability.

Fanny Moizant, co-founder and president of Vestiaire Collective, added: “This initiative aligns with our commitment to disrupt traditional fashion consumption habits. Through high-impact partnerships with individuals who share our values, we aim to inspire a global movement towards responsible luxury shopping.”