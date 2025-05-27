Vetements loses trademark registration in the US; name is ‘too generic’
Swiss fashion label Vetements is not permitted to register its name as a trademark in the US. The US Court of Appeals confirmed this on May 21, following a legal battle that lasted years. The judges supported the earlier decision by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to refuse the application. The reason: ‘vetements’ is the French word for ‘clothing’ and is therefore considered too generic in the US to be protected as a brand.
According to the court, enough American consumers would translate the word as “clothing”, and therefore understand it as a generic name rather than a brand name. As a result, it falls under the category of ‘generic terms’, which, according to trademark law, do not qualify for protection, even if they come from another language. Vetements’ argument that the name enjoys recognition within the fashion world was rejected.
The ruling underlines the legal principle that generic terms, even when they come from a modern foreign language, do not qualify for trademark registration. The case had been running since 2020 under the name In re Vetements Group AG, 2023-2050, 2023-2051 (Fed. Cir.).
Vetements was founded in 2014 by Demna Gvasalia and his brother Guram Gvasalia. The label began as a design collective and quickly attracted attention with a striking approach to streetwear. Everyday garments, such as hoodies, jeans and T-shirts, were deliberately enlarged, distorted or given ironic logos.
The label is also known for its collaborations. It has worked with Comme des Garçons, Eastpak, Hanes, Levi’s, Manolo Blahnik, Reebok and DHL, among others.
