Vetements to introduce new fashion brand

Something new is afoot. Vetements is set to debut a new fashion brand on July 22 as the company works to take itself into a new era. The brand recently released a short teaser video for the brand instead of a new collection as part of the mostly digital Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Guram Gvasalia, the cofounder of Vetements, hasn’t revealed the name of the brand, but the new brand is expected to have a different aesthetic from Vetements.

New brand to launch on July 22

The brand will be under the new Gvasalia Family Foundation, which is an experimental laboratory for nurturing young talent. The foundation will give support and provide supply chain finances, and distribution help to young talent.

The Gvasalia Family Foundation business structure for emerging designers has been in the works since 2019. Gvasalia wanted to create a space for emerging creatives that wouldn’t be subject to a traditional corporate structure.

Vetements was founded in 2014, and built itself into being a cult fashion brand with pieces known to sell out at wholesale partners. The brand’s cofounder, Demna Gvasalia, stepped down from his position in 2019, but his work at Vetements helped catapult him to fashion industry stardom leading to his current position as creative director of Balenciaga.