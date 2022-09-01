Victoria Beckham adds leather goods to line

Victoria Beckham is expanding her ready-to-wear, beauty, eyewear and footwear line to include a “carefully curated” selection of handbags, which will become a permanent addition to the brand moving forward.

The inaugural handbag collection aims to “complement the modern woman’s wardrobe,” explains the brand, and will feature eight styles in four different fabrications.

Inspired by Beckham’s own personal style, the bags include sculptural silhouettes such as an oversized clutch, bucket bags in various sizes, cross-body styles, and a half-moon bag. The bags come in timeless shades developed exclusively for the collection, as well as injections of bold colour, a signature synonymous with the Victoria Beckham brand.

Image: Victoria Beckham by Jesse John Jenkins

The brand adds that each piece has been designed to be “viewed as a design object, combining functional thinking with highly refined materials”. With the bags featuring hardware details that draw inspiration from the brand’s spring/summer 2022 jewellery collection, originally inspired by men’s watch straps.

The launch also sees a continuation of the VB house monogram, introduced in the pre-autumn/winter 2022 collection, across key styles.

Commenting on her debut handbags, Beckham said in a statement: “I designed each piece to feel like an extension of the body or look. Uncomplicated in its appearance, thoughtful and considered in its creation.

“The lines are smooth and the complexities hidden, which results in some incredibly elegant silhouettes. I often design with myself in mind and practicality was hugely important for me. My handbag has to fit my everyday life so even the smaller pieces fit all the essentials.”

Victoria Beckham bags are priced from 450 pounds for a mini bucket bag in the house monogram jacquard fabrication to 1,290 pounds for a frame bucket bag in soft leather.

