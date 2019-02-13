Victoria Beckham launches her own beauty line

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham has announced the launch of Victoria Beckham Beauty, which she is calling a “unique synergy between the worlds of beauty and fashion”.

“I want to take care of women inside and out,” explains Victoria Beckham in a statement. “By providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skincare, fragrance and wellness that I feel I need in my own life.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty will be based in New York and headed by co-founder and chief executive Sarah Creal, who has 25 years of experience in the beauty industry and has worked with companies including Prada and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

Most recently, Creal served as head of global makeup development and marketing at Estée Lauder, where she joined forces with Beckham to create the successful Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder capsule collection.

Commenting on the new beauty brand, Creal said in a statement: “Victoria has an innate love of beauty that started when she was very young, and has continued unabated. This authenticity is going to infuse the entire business strategy, and because everything will be directly overseen by Victoria, the line will be elevated and impeccably curated.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty to official debut in autumn/winter 2019

Victoria Beckham Beauty, which the fashion designer states reinforces her “overarching vision to empower women to feel confident and strong in every aspect of their lives,” will launch as a pure digital-native brand, sold through victoriabeckham.com this autumn.

The beauty and skincare products will also be promoted through her Instagram, her YouTube channel, and website, where Beckham herself will be able to provide “insightful beauty solutions” while sharing her experiences and passion, added the company.

“I was going direct to the consumer with regards to fashion before I had a standalone store, so this isn’t new to me,” added Beckham. “Just like I spend so much time in the fitting room getting to know what my customers want to wear, I’m going to be asking women to tell me which products they want me to develop for them in the beauty and wellness arenas. It’s important for me to know what they want.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty is backed by NEO Investment Partners, with founder David Belhassen, stating: “Victoria Beckham Beauty is an authentic and modern brand with high potential. Victoria and Sarah have the vision and drive to launch the most desirable beauty brand offering on the market.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty will officially debut in autumn/winter 2019.

Image: courtesy of Victoria Beckham