Victoria Beckham launches shapewear with VB Body

Victoria Beckham has entered the shapewear market with the launch of VB Body, described as a permanent capsule collection created to “flatter the body” and to be worn under clothing, or on its own.

In the press release, the British designer states that VB Body was conceived as a capsule of pieces to be “both foundational and a statement”. It features seven form-fitted silhouettes, including a fitted midi skirt and dress, a bralette, and split-front leggings made with compact woven knit.

Image: Victoria Beckham - VB Body

The pieces are a celebration of simplicity, adds Beckham, featuring asymmetrical necklines and corset-style detailing to “elevate the silhouettes far beyond functional shapewear”.

The capsule is offered in a versatile “modern neutral” colour palette of black, white, blush and a rich chocolate brown. These will be punctuated by seasonal bold bright tones to complement the collection, with the first being a vibrant bright tomato red.

VB Body is available from Victoria Beckham’s website, priced from 90 to 490 pounds, with sizes ranging from UK 4 to 18.

Image: Victoria Beckham - VB Body