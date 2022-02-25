Victoria Beckham names design director

Victoria Beckham has named Lara Barrio design director of her brand. Her first collection for the brand will be pre-spring 2023. Barrio previously worked at Chloé and is formerly head designer of Salvatore Ferragamo. Her resume also includes stints at Acne and Loewe.

Victoria Beckham has undergone a restructuring over the past year. Victoria Beckham’s brans were consolidated under a single Victoria Beckham fashion label now with an average price point around 550 pounds, lower than the previous 900 pounds of the mainline collection.

The company has also been working on revamping its supply chain, sourcing, and manufacturing to ensure product quality. This reorganized version of Victoria’s Secret bowed for pre-spring 2022.

Victoria Beckham will also debut her new made-in-Italy handbag line at Paris Fashion Week next week. Price points for the bag are between 490 and 1350 pounds.

Victoria Beckham is on a rebound after attempting to recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic. Figures published by Companies Houses reveal that turnover fell 6 percent to 36.1 million pounds in the 12 months to December 31, 2020, while losses after taxes were almost cut in half to 8.6 million pounds from 16.6 million pounds.